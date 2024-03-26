Kane sisters from Connemara to receive prestigious Gradam Ceoil TG4 award

Share story:

The Kane sisters from North Connemara are to receive a prestigious Gradam Ceoil TG4 award

They are among 7 outstanding awardees in the traditional music sector announced today at the University of Limerick’s Irish World Academy

Liz and Yvonne Kane are much respected musicians and educators.

Born in Letterfrack, they were educated in Kylemore Abbey School.

They were taught music by the great Sligo musician and music teacher, Mary Finn and by their grandfather, Jimmy Mullen.

They first came to national and international prominence during the three-year period in which they toured with accordion player, Sharon Shannon as members of her band, The Woodchoppers.

They toured Ireland and the United States following the release of their first album in 2002 and in 2022 they released their fourth album

Based in Letterfrack they have a solid teaching schedule with a large number of fiddle students both locally and virtually.

They have taken the best Music Group title at this year’s Gradam Ceoil awards, and are the only Galway winners