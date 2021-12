Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Justice Minister is being urged to expedite a new courthouse in Tuam.

Deputy Sean Canney says the existing derelict courthouse is an eyesore, as is an adjoining site purchased by the Courts Service almost 20 years ago.

He claims plans for a new courthouse are being “put on the long finger” and funding previously allocated to the project has now been spent elsewhere.

Deputy Canney argues there is no reason not to advance the project without delay.