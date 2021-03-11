Justice Minister to delegate some duties to Hildegarde Naughton during maternity leave

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Justice Minister Helen McEntee is to delegate some of her duties to Galway West TD and Super Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton when she goes on maternity leave.

It’s been confirmed that Minister McEntee will take six months of paid maternity leave from April 30th.

She will remain a member of the government without a portfolio, with Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys temporarily taking on the justice brief.

Many of the duties of the role will be delegated to Junior Transport Minister Hildegarde Naughton, as well as her party colleague, Junior Minister James Browne.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil they have worked out the situation despite the lack of specific maternity leave for politicians.