Justice Minister to address event at NUIG to mark International Women’s Day

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Justice Minister Helen McEntee will address an event at NUI Galway to mark International Women’s Day.

International Women’s Day takes place tomorrow Monday, March 8th, and is a global focal point for women’s rights and equality.

To celebrate the day, the LawSoc at NUI Galway has formed a panel of some of Ireland’s most successful women, who will reflect on their contributions to society and what the future holds.

Key speakers include Justice Minister Helen McEntee, and Deputy Commissioner of An Garda Siochana, Anne-Marie McMahon.

They’ll be joined by former President of the Law Society of Ireland, Michele O’ Boyle, and Chair of the Bar of Ireland, Maura McNally SC.

They’ll discuss their current occupations, achievements, and obstacles encountered, as well as share advice for those aspiring to become future leaders.

The public event will take place on Zoom tomorrow at 5PM and registration is required.

Further information can be found on the NUI Galway Law Society Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn pages.