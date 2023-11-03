Galway Bay FM

3 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Justice Minister praises “phenomenal” work of COPE Galway following visit

Share story:
Justice Minister praises “phenomenal” work of COPE Galway following visit

The Justice Minister has praised the “phenomenal” work carried out by COPE Galway.

Minister Helen McEntee is on a two-day visit to Galway, to meet with organisations and local politicians to discuss issues of concern across the county.

One stop was city-based COPE Galway, which offers homeless, domestic abuse and older people services.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Minister McEntee said domestic violence is an epidemic – and organisations like COPE Galway are vital.

 

Photo credit – Wiki

Share story:

Justice Minister says "every effort" being made to ensure Gardaí have visible presence in Galway

The Justice Minister says “every effort” is being made to ensure Gardaí have a visible presence in Galway. Minister Helen McEntee is currentl...

Call for County Council to ensure footpaths are gritted this winter

There’s a demand for Galway County Council to ensure that footpaths in local communities, as well as roads, are gritted this winter. The call came f...

Annual public meeting of County Galway Policing Committee to take place next week

The annual public meeting of the County Galway Joint Policing Committee is to take place next week The meeting will take place in Loughrea on Monday eveni...

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of apartment blocks at Newcastle Road

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of new apartment blocks at Newcastle Road. The plans led by Shawder Limited would have in...