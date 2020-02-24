Justice Minister postpones deportation of Athenry man as review to get underway

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has confirmed that the deportation of an Athenry man will be postponed and his case is reviewed.

Lucivaldo Araujo Silva has been held in Cloverhill Prison ahead of his planned deportation to Brasil tomorrow.

The deportation order has now been frozen and Mr. Araujo Silva is in the process of being released.

He has been living and working in Athenry for 12 years with his partner and three children – aged 2, 9 and 12 – who were all born in Ireland.

A major community campaign to stop the deportation was launched last week by local TDs, businesses and teachers.

The Department of Justice will now examine the case and make a full decision on the Athenry man’s status.