Justice Minister claims arrests “not far off” over arson attacks on asylum centres

Potential arrests in relation to suspected arson attacks on accommodation centres are ‘not too far off’, according to the Justice Minister.

A number of investigations are ongoing into attacks at several centres – including a former hotel in Rosscahill which was due to house asylum seekers.

Dawn raids were carried out on a number of homes in the area over the weekend, including those of Councillor Seamus Walsh and Councillor Noel Thomas.

Both men claim the raids were politically motivated and have strenuously denied any involvement in, or knowledge of, the arson attack.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee says it’s her belief that progress in being made in a number of cases.

