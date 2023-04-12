Justice Minister asks public to respect privacy of families impacted by Headford tragedy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Justice Minister Simon Harris has called on the public to respect the privacy of all families impacted by the tragic road crash in Headford.

Funerals for 14 year olds, Kirsty Bohan and Lukas Joyce, are scheduled for Friday and Saturday afternoon respectively.

Two more teenagers, a boy and girl, are still in hospital after the crash at Ballyfruit.

Minister Harris says the families and local community have to be allowed to grieve without intrusion or unnecessary commentary.