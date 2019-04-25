Justice Minister and Garda Commissioner to address city conference

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will both address a major policing conference in the city tomorrow.

The event – entitled ‘Policing, Human Rights and Communities’ is being hosted at NUI Galway by the School of Law and Irish Centre for Human Rights.

It’ll focus on the main recommendations of the Report of the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland.

It’ll also explore new arrangements for Ireland’s national security currently being put in place as part of the report.

The public conference will take place at the Aula Maxima at NUI Galway tomorrow Friday from 9.30am to 5.30 pm.

