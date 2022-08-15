Just two fines for dog fouling issued across Galway last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just two fines for dog fouling were issued across Galway City and County last year.

The Irish Times reports both fines came from Galway County Council – which means no fines were issued in the city at all.

According to the paper, there were 11 local authorities nationwide last year who failed to issue any fines.

But Kerry County Council managed to dramatically increased fines from zero in 2020 to 31 last year.

Local Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae, says dog owners in Kerry have also taken responsibility.

