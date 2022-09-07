Just over half of Galway hospitals staff took flu vaccine last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just over half of staff at Galway hospitals who were eligible for a flu vaccine took one last winter.

Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show just over 2,500 staff had the jab.

Figures show that of the 4,750 eligible staff at Galway University Hospitals, over 54 percent opted to take the flu vaccine.

Nationwide, the HPSC report shows one third of workers in hospitals declined to take the vaccine last winter.

The highest uptake was a t Our Lady of Lourdes, Drogheda at 91 percent, and the lowest was in Kilcreene Orthopaedic Hospital, Kilkenny at 37 percent.

However, the survey did not include staff who got their vaccine from their GP or pharmacist