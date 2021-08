print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just over eight thousand people are now claiming the pandemic unemployment payment in Galway.

Latest figures show 8,120 payments were issued in the city and county this week – a drop of 243 when compared to last week.

Nationally, just over 153 thousand people received the State support this week.

The number of PUP recipients has now fallen by almost 70% since February.

The greatest reduction this week is in the accommodation and food services sector.