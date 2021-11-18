Just one property within HAP limits in Galway City during October

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report has found there was just a single property within HAP limits in Galway city last month.

The latest ‘Locked Out of the Market’ report from Simon Communities reveals there was an average of just five properties to rent across the city throughout October.

During the study period, there were no properties that fit into any HAP categories for single people, couples, or single parents and couples with one child.

There was a single property within Housing Assistance Payment limits for couples or single parents with two children.

Nationally, the number of properties available to rent within HAP rates has dropped by almost 80 percent.

Spokesperson, Wayne Stanley, says is stark crisis is emerging and the lack of affordable rental properties is a widespread problem.

