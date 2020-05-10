Just one new case of Covid-19 in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has just one new case of Covid-19 according to the latest figures – the second day in a row there’s been a single case increase.

The county now has 382 confirmed cases in total and remains on the lower end of the scale nationwide.

Nationally, over 26-thousand eight hundred people have now tested positive for covid-19 on the island of Ireland.

Ireland’s National Public Health Emergency Team announced yesterday 219 more people had tested positive for coronavirus in the Republic.

There have now been 22,760 confirmed cases south of the border, and 1,446 people are known to have died.

Earlier in the day, their counterparts at the Northern Ireland department of health also released updated figures.

There were four further deaths and 56 new confirmed cases.

It brings the death tolll there to 430 and the total number infected to four thousand and seventy eight.

The biggest concentration of cases on the island is in Dublin, where there were ten thousand nine hundred and forty-eight people known to be infected in the most recent data available.