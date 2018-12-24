Current track
Just one licence active in Galway under rural hackney scheme

Written by on 24 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A national scheme to provide hackney services in rural areas is a dismal failure – with just a single licence active in Galway.

That’s according to Galway West Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv – who says there are only 11 active licences in the entire country.

The Local Area Hackney Licensing Scheme was introduced several years ago to help combat isolation in rural areas by providing transport options.

However, the scheme has struggled to gain any traction and Deputy O’ Cuiv believes this is largely because of the prohibitive cost of insurance.

Fianna Fail Deputy O’ Cuiv feels a change in licensing arrangements is needed.

Deputy O’ Cuiv says the scheme is important, but over-regulation has led to a complete failure to get off the ground.

