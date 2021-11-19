Just one ICU bed available at University Hospital Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of Covid-19 patients at UHG has remained stable over the past 24 hours, after considerably falling over the past week.

There are currently 18 patients with the virus at the hospital, including two cases in ICU.

However, there are is just one single ICU bed available at UHG at present, while there are 16 general beds available.

The situation has seen visitor restrictions imposed this week, amid fears that a surge in Covid-19 cases could overwhelm the hospital.

It comes as the head of the HSE says hospitals nationwide are under “severe pressure” with around 20 percent of Covid patients in ICU.

There are 611 people with the virus in hospital and 118 in intensive care – with just 17 adult ICU beds available nationwide.

Paul Reid says urgent non-covid care will be provided in private hospitals: