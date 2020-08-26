Just one confirmed case of Covid-19 in Galway hospitals today as cases spike nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is just one confirmed case of Covid-19 undergoing treatment in Galway hospital’s today, as cases continue to spike nationwide.

However, 10 suspected cases of the virus are also receiving hospital treatment in the County.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn says 25 counties have had cases over the past two weeks, with Galway recording new cases in three out of the last four days.

The most recent county by county figures updated at the start of the week show Galway having recorded 510 cases to date.

That number is expected to jump following confirmation of the geographical breakdown of this week’s cases from the Department of Health.

Figures released by the HSE show there are 10 suspected cases of Coronavirus undergoing treatment in UHG, with one of these in the hospital’s ICU.

There is just one confirmed cases of Covid-19 in UHG today despite the recent surge in new cases country-wide.

Nationwide, there are 23 patients being treated for Covid-19 in hospital today, with a further 133 hospital patients awaiting Coronavirus test results.

Meanwhile, 12 patients are being treated for the virus or virus symptoms in Irish ICUs – with 10 of these patients being treated on ventilators.