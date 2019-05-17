Just half of litter fines issued last year in Galway have been paid

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway accounted for 2 and a half percent of all litter fines issued nationwide in the last 6 years.

New research from environmental group VOICE show that out of 50,000 fines issued throughout out Ireland from 2012 to 2017, 1,250 were issued by Galway City and County Councils.

The new data shows over 50 per cent of all litter notices issued in the City last year were not paid.

In comparison, over half of the fines issued by Galway County Council were paid during the same period.

Nationally, only 43 per cent of litter fines were settled in the last 6 years, with Westmeath seeing the highest rate on non payment at only one in five fines paid. For more on this story tune in to FYI [email protected]…