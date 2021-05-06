Just four city rental properties within HAP limits during March

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was an average of just four rental properties in the city within the limits for the Housing Assistance Payment during March.

That’s according to the latest “Ireland Locked Out” report from housing charity The Simon Communities of Ireland.

It found during the month, there was an average of 116 rental properties available within Galway city centre and suburbs.

Of these, just four were within the statutory or discretionary HAP limits.

Two of the properties were in the city centre – marking the first time in six reports that any properties fell within HAP limits in that area.

It comes as the latest Government figures show 429 people – including 66 families with 152 children – were recorded as living in emergency accommodation in the West during March.

That’s an increase of 30 people since February.

CEO of Galway Simon, Karen Golden, says it’s extremely worrying that the numbers are steadily increasing every month…