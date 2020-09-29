Just 65 people cease Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Galway this week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just 65 people in Galway have ceased their pandemic unemployment payment in the last week, with level 3 restrictions in place in two counties causing an increase in applications for the payment nationwide.

10,469 people are claiming the benefit in Galway this week, compared to 10,534 last week.

In the past seven days, over 8,600 people nationwide have closed their claim.

The last week has also seen close to 19,000 people apply for the P.U.P, with many located in areas affected by the level three Covid-19 lockdown.

The greatest increase has been in Dublin where 10,000 people went onto the payment in the last week.

The impact on Donegal being moved to level three is expected to be seen in next week’s figures.

This week the sector with the highest number of people receiving the P.U.P is the accommodation and food service sector which has seen an increase in 7,000 applications for the payment.