Galway Bay FM

28 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Just 6 of 157 new Garda members are for NorthWestern Region

Share story:
Just 6 of 157 new Garda members are for NorthWestern Region

Just six of the 157 new Garda recruits sworn in today are being allocated to the NorthWestern Region.

102 of the new recruits are being allocated to the Dublin Region, 38 to the Eastern Region and 11 to the Southern Region.

It means the NorthWestern Region, which covers ten counties including Galway, is getting the lowest allocation in the country.

The new members nationwide includes 113 men and 38 women, and brings the total number of sworn gardaí to 14 thousand and 23.

Speaking at today’s ceremony, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said he’s committed to attracting more people into the force:

Share story:

An Bord Pleanala appeal over revised plans for 257-bed student complex in city

Local residents have lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala over revised plans for a major student accommodation complex in the city. The development at C...

OpenEir's €31m broadband project in Galway over 70% complete

OpenEir’s 30 million euro high-speed fibre optic broadband project across County Galway is over 70% complete. It’s working to connect over 90 town...

An Bord Pleanala approves retention of short-term accommodation linked to popular city pub

An Bord Pleanala has approved the retention of short-term accommodation linked to a popular city centre pub. Previously, Galway City Council had refused p...

Noel Grealish demands action as figures show 75% of court fines "ignored" by offenders

A local TD is demanding action – as figures show 75 percent of the €20m in fines issued by Irish courts last year were just ignored by the offende...