Just 6 of 157 new Garda members are for NorthWestern Region

Just six of the 157 new Garda recruits sworn in today are being allocated to the NorthWestern Region.

102 of the new recruits are being allocated to the Dublin Region, 38 to the Eastern Region and 11 to the Southern Region.

It means the NorthWestern Region, which covers ten counties including Galway, is getting the lowest allocation in the country.

The new members nationwide includes 113 men and 38 women, and brings the total number of sworn gardaí to 14 thousand and 23.

Speaking at today’s ceremony, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said he’s committed to attracting more people into the force: