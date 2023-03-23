Just 3 Galway TDs went against Government as eviction ban survives Dáil vote

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just 3 Galway TDs voted against the Government on the ending of the eviction ban.

Sinn Féin’s motion to extend the eviction ban has failed, after the Government secured a majority of 83 votes to 68 in favour of its countermotion.

Catherine Connolly, Mairead Farrell and Clare Kerrane all voted against the Government.

Hildegarde Naughton, Eamon O Cuiv, Sean Canney, Ciaran Cannon, Anne Rabbitte and Denis Naughten all went with the Government.

Meanwhile it appears Noel Grealish and Michael Fitzmaurice were not present, as no vote from them was noted.

The Green TD Neasa Hourigan is facing a 15 month suspension from the parliamentary party after voting against the Government.

Labour will this morning table a no confidence motion in the Government, which will be debated and voted on in the Dáil next week.

Wayne Stanley, Executive Director with Simon Communities of Ireland, says tenants threatened with eviction feel they’ve been abandoned.