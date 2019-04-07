Just 2 cranes visible on Galway skyline – compared to over 120 in Dublin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Figures on the number of cranes visible in the skylines across the country highlight the Dublin/rural divide.

Just two are visible on building sites in Galway – a further two in Limerick – while seven were counted on sites in Cork.

That compares to 123 cranes on building sites in Dublin, according to the Sunday Business Post.

The Construction Industry Federation of Ireland says at this stage, there should be far greater construction and development taking place outside Dublin.