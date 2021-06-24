Just 147 businesses in city and county avail of Covid 19 small business assistance scheme

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just 147 businesses in the city and county have availed of the Covid-19 small business assistance scheme to date.

The scheme which was introduced to help small businesses who are impacted financially due to the pandemic provides grants of €4,000 to businesses working from non-rateable premises and €1,000 to businesses with a turnover between €20,000 and €50,000.

Figures released by the Department of Enterprise have revealed that up to June 11th, 57 small businesses in the city availed of the support at a total cost of €228,000.

In the county, 90 small enterprises have claimed €360,000 through the scheme.

It comes as the scheme is due to close on July 21st.

Sinn Féin Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane, who obtained the Department figures through a parliamentary question, says Local Authorities and the Government should seek out and encourage as many small businesses as possible to apply for the grants before the closing date.

She argues the uptake for the scheme has been very low despite the fact that many small businesses are still struggling.