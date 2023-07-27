Just 1% of short term lets in Galway City have planning permission

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Only 6 short term lets have been granted planning permission for Galway city, even though there are over 600 advertised online.

Labour City Councillor, Niall Mc Nelis, says the issue of short term letting affects the whole balance of housing in Galway City in the middle of a housing crisis.

While they recognise the importance of short term lets during the tourist season, he says those running without permission are ‘a real smack in the face’ to those businesses that are paying their commercial rates.

He says the City Council have been failed by government as they don’t have the proper resources or legislation to tackle the problem