Jurys Inn in the city submits plan to expand

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans for a major expansion at Jurys Inn hotel in the city.

Fattal Jurys Operation (Ireland) Limited has submitted an application for the extension at Quay Street.

The extension would provide for 89 additional rooms, a restaurant/bar at ground floor level and internal changes.

This would include two additional floors and an outdoor plant area at roof level.

The plan also sees the creation of a new wing facing onto the River Corrib comprising an extension to the existing four storeys at all levels.

There would also be landscaping works facing onto the River Corrib and Father Griffin Road/ Quay Street.

City planners are due to make a decision next month.