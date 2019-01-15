Jury sworn in for trial of 24 year old man charged in relation to the death of Oughterard publican John Kenny

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The trial of a 24 year old man charged in relation to the death of an Oughterard publican in September 2011 opened at Galway Circuit Court today.

The body of John Kenny was discovered by family members at Kenny’s Bar, Main Street, Oughterard on the 25th of September, 2011.

John Kenny, who had been a secondary school teacher, was found at his pub at Main Street and a post-mortem examination revealed he had died as a result of serious assault.

Appearing before Galway Circuit Court today, a 24 year old man pleaded not guilty to the unlawful killing of John Kenny.

The accused, who has an address in Co. Cork, was a juvenile at the time of the alleged offence and cannot be named.

He also pleaded not guilty to a further charge of trespassing with intent to commit an offence.

A jury of 8 men and 4 women was sworn in before Judge Rory McCabe and the trial is expected to last around two weeks.

The court will begin hearing evidence tomorrow morning.