Jury sworn in at Central Criminal Court for Portumna murder trial

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A jury was sworn in this afternoon for the trial of Michael Scott, of Gortanumera in Portumna.

The 58 year old is charged with the murder of Chrissie Treacy in 2018.

The trial opening also has just begun at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

On April 27th, 2018, 75 year old Chrissie Treacy was found dead at her farm in Boula, where she lived alone.

She died after being struck by an agricultural vehicle.

The prosecution has been opening its case.

It’s expected the trial could last between six and eight weeks.