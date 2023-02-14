Jury in Portumna murder trial hears accused was worried about not having enough acreage for dairy herd

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The jury in the trial of a farmer accused of murdering his aunt in a dispute over land has heard he was worried about not having enough acreage for his dairy herd.

Michael Scott, of Gortanumera, Portumna, Co Galway, denies murdering Chrissie Treacy in April 2018; claiming it was a tragic farm accident.

Chrissie Treacy’s cousin and neighbour, Francis Hardiman, went to her farm on the 27th of April 2018 after receiving a call from Michael Scott.

On arrival, he said he saw Chrissie lying face down in the yard.

He said Mr Scott told him he accidentally knocked her down in his teleporter and he described the accused as being very upset and ‘hysterical.’

He recalled how he went to his jeep to retrieve a shotgun after telling him he couldn’t live with what had happened to him.

The prosecution claims this act was ‘a self-serving performance,’ never intended to bring about injury or death.

Today, Mr Hardiman told the jury that Mr Scott used to confide in him and would ask him for advice on farming and other matters.

In the 18 months leading up to Chrissie’s death, he claimed his worries were generally about the land he and his aunt shared.