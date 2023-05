Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Junior Transport Minister is to raise issues with public transport from Headford to the city with the NTA.

Minister of State, Jack Chambers, recently met with councillor Mary Hoade regarding a number of local traffic issues.

They include the exclusion of the N84 for upgrading funding and the lack of park and ride facilities in Headford.

Councillor Mary Hoade explains the issues on the roads in the area: