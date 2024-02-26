Galway Bay FM

26 February 2024

Junior Transport Minister to officially open Martin Junction this afternoon

The Junior Transport Minister is in the city today to officially open the Martin Junction near Galway Clinic.

The works, which transformed the roundabout into a signalised junction, were finished in May 2023 after an over-run of almost a year.

It had originally been expected to be finished in summer 2022 – and the continuously shifting deadlines caused immense frustration.

Although the junction has been live since last summer, Minister Jack Chambers will officially cut the ribbon this afternoon.

The ceremonial event at 1pm will also officially open the Doughiska Road South Cycle Scheme.

 

 

