Junior Transport Minister to be quizzed on South Galway bus routes

The Junior Transport Minister is to be quizzed on what’s being described as the unacceptable level of public transport in South Galway

Local councillors have been advocating for improved services in areas including Loughrea, Gort, Kinvara, Maree, Kilcolgan and Ballinderreen

They have been raising the issue of a lack of evening services, and over-capacity issues on many services.

Minister Jack Chambers is due to visit Scoil Mhuire in Clarinbridge and Colga FC in Kilcolgan this afternoon

During his visit, Councillor Martina Kinnane will ask the Minister to engage directly with the NTA to seek funding for additional services: