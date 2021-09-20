Junior Trade Minister Urges Flexibility From Galway Employers And Employees In Return To The Workplace

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: On a visit to Galway today, the Junior Trade Minister is urging employers and employees to be flexible in making the return to the workplace.

Workers aren’t obliged to reveal their vaccination status, as thousands of people return to their workplace setting across the county today.

The Government is urging employers to allow for a phased and staggered return, with social distancing rules remaining in place.

Other Covid restrictions are also easing today with indoor gym, dance and art classes returning.

Minister of State at the Department of Trade Enterprise and Employment Robert Troy, who is in Athenry this afternoon, says it’s key that both employers and employees work together to make the return to the workplace smooth.

We’ll bring you all the details of the Minister’s trip to Galway this evening on FYI Galway from 5-6pm