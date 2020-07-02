Junior Ministers begin first day in new jobs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 17 Junior Ministers will start their first day in their new jobs at Government Departments today.

Many of the appointments were aimed at addressing the regional imbalance in the senior Ministries.

Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte has been assigned to the Department of Health and the Department of Justice and Equality.

Following the formal reconfiguration of Departments, Minister of State Anne Rabbitte will be assigned to the Department of Children, Disability, Equality and Integration.

She says her focus for the role will be in ensuring inclusion for all.

From Galway, Minister Rabbitte joins Galway West’s Hildegarde Naughton who was given a ‘Super Junior’ ministry at the Department of Transport earlier this week.

Fianna Fail’s Jim O’Callaghan and former Education Minster Joe McHugh turned down roles.

There’s been criticism of the Taoiseach from TD Michael Moynihan, who served as Fianna Fail whip in the last Dail.