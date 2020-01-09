Junior Minister satisfied legionella problem at St. Brendan’s Nursing Unit is now being tackled with urgency

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says he’s satisfied that the legionella problem at St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit in Loughrea is now being tackled with the urgency required.

Minister Cannon says an Action Plan has been developed to redress issues other than Legionella outbreak – including the recruitment of nurse management and other staff.

21 beds were closed at the facility after Legionella bacteria was detected in the water system last April

Minister Ciaran Cannon says the entire water system at the Community Nursing Unit has been flushed out with chlorine dioxine to resolve the issue.

If this process goes to plan, it’s expected the beds will be reopened in the coming weeks.

Minister Cannon has received confirmation from the Health Minister, Simon Harris, that a panel of new staff will be recruited into St. Brendan’s once the beds have been opened.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the HSE says St. Brendan’s unit is receiving priority attention and it is their intention that the unit will operate at full capacity as soon as possible.

Minister Cannon is hopeful the chlorine dioxine treatment will resolve the issue – for more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…