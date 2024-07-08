8 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Junior Minister Rabbitte pushes for company behind Portumna power generator to reschedule public consultation

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte is pushing for the company behind the proposed Portumna power generator to reschedule a public consulation.

The cancelled event to meet the company behind the gas plant and battery storage facility – Coolpowra Flex Gen Limited, a subsidary of Lumcloon Energy was to have been held this evening

It followed a number of public meetings around developments at Oldstreet Power Station in the Coolpowera area of Gortanumera.

The company hosted event had been confirmed to Minister Rabbitte, who was also later informed of its cancellation.

Speaking to Galway Talks the Fianna Fáil TD said that Coolpowra Flex Gen is still encouraging the company to have a public consultation.

Galway Bay fm news has asked the company for a comment on the cancelled meeting, but has not yet received a response.

However, a member of a local concern group says they weren’t at all surprised that the public engagement meeting isn’t going ahead

Paul Madden from the East Galway Gas Plant Concern Group says it was an open secret:

