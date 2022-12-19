Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte now involved Gort water debacle

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte is now involved in the controversy over the Gort water supply.

Its following ongoing disruption including loss of supply to some premises and a boil notice remaining in place.

Junior Minister Rabbitte says she has been in contact with Minister Darragh O’Brien over the issues:

Meanwhile, Deputy Ciaran Cannon says residents of Gort have been left feeling ‘angry and disappointed’ with the lack of communication from Irish Water.

He adds a new communication protocol must be established so that residents are kept informed of water outages and the works underway to resolve them:

In addition, due to a burst watermain there will be a water outage in Gort tomorrow from 8.30am until 5pm.

Also due to leak detection works there will be a disruption to water supply today and tomorrow in Caherhenryhoe, Cahertinny, Carrabane, Tooloobaun, knockaboy and Gurteen.