Junior Minister Anne Rabbite introduces changes at constituency office following confrontation at Portumna base

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A Junior Minister and Galway East TD has revealed she was left ‘uncomfortable and exposed’ following a recent incident where she was confronted and detained while alone in her constituency office.

Deputy Anne Rabbitte says she was targeted by an anti-vax campaigner in an ordeal that lasted around 40 minutes.

The Galway East TD has now introduced changes to how she does business since the incident occurred in Portumna, and is no longer alone in the office at any time.

Her revelation comes as senior Cabinet Ministers are now to be given greater security such as bodyguards following a review of their personal safety.

Deputy Rabbitte told Galway Talks earlier, there often seems to be no boundaries in Irish politics and social media can drive a lot of the hatred and abuse.