Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister of State for Housing will be in Ballinasloe this evening for a public meeting on Vacant Home Supports.

Junior Minister, Kieran O Donnell, has responsibility for Local Government and Planning under the Department of Housing.

TD O Donnell will speak about additional funding supports under the Croí Conaithe scheme.

The meeting will be held at Gullanes Hotel in Ballinasloe at 7:45PM.