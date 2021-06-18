Junior Heritage Minister to visit Connemara National Park

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Junior Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan will visit Connemara National Park tomorrow for a number of engagements.

Minister Noonan will visit the National Park Visitor Centre in Letterfrack at 11.30 tomorrow morning

He will meet the staff and then launch the Cladoir Sheep Conservation Project.

Cladoir, or ‘shore dweller’ sheep, were believed extinct in 1995, but the NPWS has worked with local farmers and Teagasc to regenerate the breed.

They have assembled 56 of the remaining Cladoir. The Minister will also view Tamworth Pigs and Irish Moiled cattle.

Connemara National Park receives over 200,000 visitors a year, and the Minister will also view proposed capital infrastructure projects, visit Newfoundland Wood, and view archaeological sites of importance.

Sean Cadden and Tom King, joint chairpersons of the Cladoir Sheep Preservation Committee, and Chief Archaeologist with the National Monuments Service Michael MacDonagh will accompany Minister Noonan