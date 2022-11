Galway Bay fm newsroom – The 27th Junior Galway Film Fleadh kicks off this Sunday in the Palás Cinema. (13/11)

The festival runs until Wednesday 16th November, and will have screenings and events for young audiences and filmmakers.

It will be followed by a Gearrscannain outreach programme in local schools.

On the opening day, a jury of young people from the west will vote to award the European Film Academy’s Young Audience Award.