Junior Gaeltacht Minister to announce Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh winners

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Thomas Byrne will announce the category winners and overall winners of Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh this evening

The special awards ceremony will take place in the Hardiman Hotel

All 16 finalists will have the opportunity to showcase their endeavors and innovations in promoting Galway as a bilingual city at the awards ceremony.

The judges include Aelmuire Ní Ógartaigh, daughter of the late Seosamh Ó hÓgartaigh, Margaret Jenkins, Wild Atlantic Way Team Manager, Caroline Ní Fhlatharta, Oifigeach na Gaeilge, Ollscoil na Gaillimhe and DOC from Galway Bay FM.