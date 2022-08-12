Junior Gaeltacht Minister officially opening digital tech facilities in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Junior Gaeltacht Minister Jack Chambers is on the Aran Island of Inis Mór to officially open the digital tech facility known as gteic

He carried out a number of engagements in Connemara before sailing to the island

G-teic on Inis Mor forms part of the Gaeltacht Digital Network which comprises over 30 high speed broadband innovation and digital hubs being developed by Údarás na Gaeltachta

Minister Chambers began the day in Carna where he visited the Emigrants Commemorative Centre and late in Carraroe launched a solar energy project

Also during his visit today he announced an additional thirty five thousand euro for the Gaelic Games Programme in the Galway and Mayo gaeltacht

It’s administered by the Connacht GAA Council, and will mean just under 400 thousand euro is being spent in schools over a three year period since 2019