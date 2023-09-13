Junior Disability Minister and Galway East TD calls for special schools to open on evenings and Saturdays

Share story:

Galway Bay FM newsroom-The Junior Minister for Disability has appealed for special schools to be used for respite care in the evening time and on Saturdays.

Anne Rabbitte has asked Education Minister Norma Foley to make the schools available, following pressures on the system which have resulted in emergency respite care being unavailable in certain circumstances.

She has also described a situation where a woman missed her mother’s funeral due to a lack of respite care being unavailable in certain circumstances.

Minister Rabbitte says Gayle Murphy-whose 21 year old son Luca is autistic-was let down by the system:

