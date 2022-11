Junior Business Minister, Damien English is paying a visit to Ballinasloe on Thursday next.

The Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail will be at the opening of Bunowen Bakery’s new premises in Derrymullen.

Minister English will also attend a public meeting on Budget Supports 2023 in the Shearwater Hotel & Spa at 6pm.

Ballinasloe Senator Aisling Dolan says that the meeting will be an opportunity for businesses to engage with the Minister on the supports available to them.