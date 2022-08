Galway Bay fm newsroom – A section of road at Junction 17 Kilternan will be closed tonight for emergency repairs.

The road will be closed from the junction of R458 / R347 Ardrahan – to the junction of R458 / L4506 Kilternan – with local access only allowed.

The works will take place from 9PM tonight until 6AM tomorrow morning.

A diversion route will be signposted, and the M18 southbound to Junction 17 will remain open.