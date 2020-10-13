Jump in confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in Galway Hospitals

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

There are six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals today.

According to HSE figures, four patients are attending UHG, while the remaining two patients are being treated at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

Meanwhile, there are six suspected cases of the virus in Galway hospitals – with three each in UHG and Portiuncula.

Nationally, 240 people with Covid-19 are being treated in acute hospitals this lunchtime – with 32 patients attending ICU and 22 people being treated on ventilators.

It comes as the Health Minister has said there are signs Level 3 is working in Dublin – despite the Chief Medical Officer saying last night it is too early to tell.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has encouraged everyone across the country to make the restrictions work: