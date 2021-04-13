Judicial Review lodged over plan for 121 homes in Barna

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a further setback to long running efforts to build a housing development in Barna after a judicial review was lodged.

The latest plan led by Burkeway Homes had sought to build 121 homes at Trusky East, Trusky West, Freeport and Ahaglugger.

Burkeway Homes secured approval from from An Bord Pleanála in February on their third attempt to progress the development, with construction expected to begin in June.

The board attached 30 conditions to its grant of permission on making its decision in mid-February.

However, a second judicial review challenging An Bord Pleanála’s decision has this week been initiated by a group of neighbouring residents, Heather Hill Management company CLG objecting to the development.

The project dates back to March 2017 when Burkeway Homes acquired the remaining 18 acres of the development lands and began to design a housing scheme.

It’s understood a court date for the judicial review has been set for March 2022.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, Burkeway Homes states that further delays to the development could cost the local economy millions as 150 jobs will be placed on hold indefinitely in addition to an investment of €30 million in construction over three years.