Judicial Review Lodged for Galway Ring Road

A Judicial Review has been lodged for the Galway Ring Road by Friends of the Irish Environment.

The €600 million route, running from the existing M6 motorway east of Galway city to Barna in the west, was approved by An Bord Pleanála in early December.

About 500 landowners would be affected by the proposed ring road which also involves the demolition of 44 houses.

Opponents of the road say it will increase emissions and are calling for more sustainable transport options while those infavour of the project say it will help alleviate widespread traffic congestion in the city and aid Galway City’s future development.

Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly says she is supporting the move by Friends of the Irish Environment to lodge a judicial review today to the decision.