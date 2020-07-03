Judge urges family members in dispute over Claddagh rings to try resolve their differences

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A High Court judge has urged a family whose firm sells and makes jewellery including the world-famous Claddagh rings to make renewed efforts to resolve their differences.

The dispute involves brothers Andrew and Philip Fried, shareholders of Claddagh Jewellers Ltd, which operates stores in Galway and Dublin as well as selling its products online.

The call to try and resolve the row was made by Mr Justice Mark Sanfey who made orders on Thursday in relation to the ongoing and lengthy disputes, which went to but were unsuccessful following a mediation.

In one set of proceedings Andrew Fried, of Leac Lian Barna Co Galway, claimed Philip attempted to interfere with and frustrate the business of Claddagh Jewellers Ltd, in conjunction with their father Laszlo, who is not a shareholder nor a director of the firm.

The claims were denied, and in his defence Philip claimed he was the one in the company who was being oppressed.

In his judgement Mr Justice Sanfey said that shortly before those proceedings were due to be heard last month Andrew Fried’s legal team came off record and Andrew Fried did not attend court when that set of proceedings was heard.

Arising out of that non attendance Philip Fried’s lawyers sought various orders against Andrew including one directing that Philip be restored as a company director, and that Andrew immediately hand over all of the company’s assets.

Other orders sought include that Andrew account for all monies spent by the firm.

In his ruling the judge said he was satisfied he had jurisdiction to make the orders sought by Philip Fried, and to strike out the action brought by Andrew.

The judge said he was prepared to make an order directing that Philip Fried be restored as a director of the company Claddagh Jewellers Ltd, which the judge said was appropriate.

However the judge declined to make other orders sought in relation to the company until the matter returns before the court later this month.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..